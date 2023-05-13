Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 3,033 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 660.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 95.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,165,000 after buying an additional 803,346 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sysco Stock Performance
NYSE:SYY opened at $74.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sysco (SYY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.