Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 3,033 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 660.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 95.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,165,000 after buying an additional 803,346 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.