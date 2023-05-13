Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.36–$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.00 million-$109.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.15 million. Spire Global also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.10–$0.09 EPS.

Spire Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPIR opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Spire Global has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 49.39% and a negative net margin of 122.05%. The business had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Spire Global will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPIR. Bank of America cut their target price on Spire Global to $1.05 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

In other news, COO Theresa Condor sold 30,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $30,899.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,226,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,489. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 30,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $30,899.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,226,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,489. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $92,203.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,887,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,227 shares of company stock worth $281,752. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 570.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.