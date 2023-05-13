Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives $113.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.73.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Activity at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Splunk Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Splunk by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Splunk by 8.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $84.84 on Friday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.80.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.