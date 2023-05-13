SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE STEW opened at $12.46 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEW. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund is a closed-end, non-diversified fund with a total return investment goal. The Fund uses a bottom-up, value-driven investment strategy to find stocks of elevated companies that are selling below their estimated intrinsic value in order to meet its objective. Finding investment possibilities that will offer appealing returns over a lengthy holding period is the objective of this procedure.

