SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.69. The stock had a trading volume of 28,711,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,731,872. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

