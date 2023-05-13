SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 64.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Insider Activity at Corning

Corning Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.99. 2,636,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,247. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

