SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 555.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 939,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 796,528 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.02. 18,629,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,912,736. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

