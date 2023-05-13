SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.8% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,564,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,961. The firm has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average of $135.62.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

