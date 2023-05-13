SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Global Payments by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Payments Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.60. 1,049,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,121. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.77%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.