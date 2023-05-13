Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Stabilis Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLNG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,400. Stabilis Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Institutional Trading of Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 102,610 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 337.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stabilis Solutions

(Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.