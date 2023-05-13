Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Update

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the April 15th total of 259,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Star Equity Stock Performance

Shares of STRR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 19,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. Star Equity has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Star Equity will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Star Equity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Equity

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 84,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,104,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,454.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 188,756 shares of company stock worth $176,000 in the last ninety days. 21.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Star Equity by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

