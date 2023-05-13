STAR Financial Bank Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

STAR Financial Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 30,435 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $54.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

