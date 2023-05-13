Starname Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Starname has a total market cap of $554,809.33 and $1,089.76 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

