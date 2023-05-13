Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0242 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Status has a total market cap of $93.29 million and approximately $821,020.55 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025269 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018415 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,845.83 or 1.00091271 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,497,425 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,497,425.035242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02433402 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $942,221.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

