Stifel Nicolaus Raises Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $137.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.82.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -107.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

