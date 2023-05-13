StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,270,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 17,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

StoneCo Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. 3,453,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. On average, research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on STNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in StoneCo by 300.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in StoneCo by 326.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 694,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 531,590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $872,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

