Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Short Interest Up 53.4% in April

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the April 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stronghold Digital Mining

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard acquired 1,000,000 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,986,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,507. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Down 5.5 %

SDIG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 783,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,111. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.65. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 84.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.