Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Short Interest Update

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the April 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 40.5% during the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $8,537,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 119.8% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sun Communities Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $134.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $172.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.03%.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

See Also

