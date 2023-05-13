Sun Life Financial Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.554 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years. Sun Life Financial has a payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Shares of SLF opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 13.70%. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after acquiring an additional 703,122 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,733,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,556,000 after acquiring an additional 534,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $290,398,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,387 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,847,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

