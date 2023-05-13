Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Suncorp Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

Shares of Suncorp Group stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Suncorp Group has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.

Suncorp Group Increases Dividend

About Suncorp Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a $0.2086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

