Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the April 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Super League Gaming Price Performance

NASDAQ SLGG remained flat at $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 164,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,040. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. Super League Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Super League Gaming had a negative return on equity of 68.82% and a negative net margin of 444.43%. The company had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Super League Gaming

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 249,240 shares during the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super League Gaming, Inc creates innovative & immersive entertainment experiences, platform & audience monetization and dynamic content feeding channels across the world’s top gaming platforms. Fueled by an insatiable desire to stay on the forefront of this ever-evolving meta landscape, Super League pioneers’ proprietary digital solutions that provide unparalleled access to the highly-coveted global gaming audience.

See Also

