Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Short Interest Up 31.0% in April

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgalign

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Surgalign by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,064,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 274,736 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Surgalign in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Surgalign by 24.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Surgalign in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Surgalign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 72,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,635. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($5.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($4.43). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 66.61% and a negative return on equity of 983.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

