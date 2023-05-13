Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Short Interest Up 31.0% in April

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Surgalign by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,064,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 274,736 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Surgalign in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Surgalign by 24.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Surgalign in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($5.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($4.43). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 66.61% and a negative return on equity of 983.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.
