Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SYNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.78.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.62. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Syneos Health by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

