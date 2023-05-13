Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $136.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.88.
TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Insider Activity
In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance
Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $125.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $137.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.05 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
