Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $136.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.88.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,867,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $125.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $137.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.05 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

