Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Short Interest Up 51.9% in April

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the April 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talkspace

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Talkspace stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,984,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Talkspace Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TALKW traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.07. 340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,942. Talkspace has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10.

