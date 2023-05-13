Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Down 46.4% in April

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Taoping at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taoping Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TAOP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,033. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. Taoping has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

About Taoping

Taoping, Inc operates as block chain technology and smart cloud services provider. It operates through the following segments: Cloud-based Technology, Blockchain Technology, Traditional Information Technology. The CBT segment includes the company’s cloud based products and data storage related services sold to private sectors.

