Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TPR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.88.

NYSE TPR opened at $41.18 on Friday. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 13,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

