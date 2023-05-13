TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TaskUs from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on TaskUs from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

TASK stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 2.50.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.98 million. Research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Think Investments LP bought a new position in TaskUs in the third quarter valued at $17,710,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TaskUs by 26.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,852,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after buying an additional 811,728 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TaskUs by 47.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after buying an additional 683,441 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at about $9,172,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,300,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 415,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

