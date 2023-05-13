TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TaskUs from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on TaskUs from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.
TaskUs Stock Down 2.7 %
TASK stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 2.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Think Investments LP bought a new position in TaskUs in the third quarter valued at $17,710,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TaskUs by 26.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,852,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after buying an additional 811,728 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TaskUs by 47.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after buying an additional 683,441 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at about $9,172,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,300,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 415,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs Company Profile
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
