TD Securities Trims InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Target Price to C$15.00

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CIBC increased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $12.38.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

