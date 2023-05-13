Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Telecom Argentina Stock Performance
Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. Telecom Argentina has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.44.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.69 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.