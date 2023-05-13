Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. Telecom Argentina has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.69 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 627.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

