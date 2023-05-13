Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Telkom SA SOC Price Performance

Telkom SA SOC stock remained flat at $7.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. Telkom SA SOC has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

Get Telkom SA SOC alerts:

About Telkom SA SOC

(Get Rating)

See Also

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed-line, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following segments: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other. The Openserve segment includes broadband, optical and carrier, enterprise, and global solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA SOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA SOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.