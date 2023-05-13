TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Short Interest Update

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,030,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 14,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. TELUS has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 135.44%.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 227.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

