Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMSNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 43 to CHF 51.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 70 to CHF 79 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Temenos Price Performance

Temenos stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741. Temenos has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $103.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49.

Temenos Increases Dividend

Temenos Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.7086 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Temenos’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Featured Stories

