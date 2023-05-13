Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Up 23.4% in April

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Terna Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. Terna has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

About Terna

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. The firm operates through the following segments: Regulated, Non-Regulated and International. The Regulated segment includes the development, operation and maintenance of the National Transmission Grid, in addition to dispatching and metering, and the activities involved in the construction of storage systems.

