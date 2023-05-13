Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Up 23.4% in April

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Terna Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. Terna has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $26.75.
About Terna
