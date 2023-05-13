Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Robert W. Stallings Acquires 500 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $23,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBIO opened at $15.87 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBIO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.