Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Robert W. Stallings Acquires 500 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $23,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBIO opened at $15.87 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

