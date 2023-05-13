Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Upgraded to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Tgs Asa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Tgs Asa Stock Performance
Shares of TGSGY opened at $15.00 on Friday. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $19.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02.
Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend
About Tgs Asa
TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tgs Asa (TGSGY)
