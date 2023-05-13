Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Upgraded to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Tgs Asa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of TGSGY opened at $15.00 on Friday. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $19.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02.

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

About Tgs Asa

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a $0.0928 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Tgs Asa’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

