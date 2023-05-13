The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,148,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $290,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 981.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $118.26 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.90.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.