The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLCE. StockNews.com raised shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Children’s Place Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 1.97. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Children’s Place by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

