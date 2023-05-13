The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Community Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TCFC stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $139.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $41.43.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Community Financial by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Community Financial by 600.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Community Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Community Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

