The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after buying an additional 1,383,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after buying an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,085,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,778,000 after purchasing an additional 126,893 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $69.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,426. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

