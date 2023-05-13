The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Up 24.5% in April

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter worth $145,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 626,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 49,689 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ CUBA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,318. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

