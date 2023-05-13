The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) PT Lowered to $36.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Pivotal Research from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LSXMK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $540,346.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,276.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

