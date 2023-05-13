The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Up 68.7% in April

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the April 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance
The New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. 16,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.
The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.
Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
