The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Progressive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after buying an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after acquiring an additional 518,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Progressive Stock Down 0.4 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $133.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.64. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $107.10 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

