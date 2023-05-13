The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in April

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 36,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 16,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $82,178.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 810,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,150.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 16,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $82,178.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 810,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,150.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,521.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,606 shares of company stock valued at $287,122. 24.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 383,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 32,949 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 1.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Real Good Food from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

RGF stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $103.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.24. Real Good Food has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $35.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Real Good Food had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Real Good Food will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

