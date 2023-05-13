The Sandbox (SAND) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001853 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $918.68 million and approximately $34.06 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,853,581,926 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

