The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 706,262 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $45,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $64.17. The company has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

