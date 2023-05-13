The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is Knuff & Co LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,647 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up approximately 2.9% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,585,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,585,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 623.06, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.16.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.