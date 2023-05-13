Theta Fuel Tops One Day Volume of $1.79 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $265.55 million and $1.79 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00055758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00040787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,135,097,666 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

