Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 99.5% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 534,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 266,422 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 2.6% in the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the first quarter valued at $1,512,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the first quarter valued at $8,248,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 1.2% in the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 505,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THCP remained flat at $10.21 during midday trading on Friday. 213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,670. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

